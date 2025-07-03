Previous
Ft. Edmonton Park The Drug Store by bkbinthecity
Photo 4998

Ft. Edmonton Park The Drug Store

A replica of the Sun Drug store sits on 1920 street in Ft. Edmonton Park
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Marj ace
Nice find !
July 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely building, I also like the store next door ;-)
July 4th, 2025  
