Photo 5004
Dual Purpose
This building on 1905 Street in Fort Edmonton Park served as both a church and a school before it was moved to the park
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
