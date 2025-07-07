Sign up
Photo 5005
Checking Things Out
When Edmonton first became a city there was a lack of houses for the people moving here. As a result Tent City was birthed. Located down in the river valley. Here is my niece Vanessa checking one out
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
tent
edmonton
ft
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
July 11th, 2025
