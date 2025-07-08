Previous
When we were at Ft. Edmonton Park they held a pie eating contest. Each contestant had to eat as much of the pie as they could without the use of their hands or utensils. By the way it was a blueberry pie
Beverley ace
Ha ha …brilliant
July 12th, 2025  
