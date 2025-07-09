Previous
Taking Flight by bkbinthecity
While riding the Streetcar in Fort Edmonton Park down 1920 Street we passed by Blatchford Field. A replica of Edmonton's first Airport
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Nice. Would be nice if you could get a shot without the tables in it.
July 16th, 2025  
