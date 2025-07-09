Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5007
Taking Flight
While riding the Streetcar in Fort Edmonton Park down 1920 Street we passed by Blatchford Field. A replica of Edmonton's first Airport
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5513
photos
310
followers
483
following
1371% complete
View this month »
5000
5001
5002
5003
5004
5005
5006
5007
Latest from all albums
258
5005
245
259
5006
260
5007
246
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
airport
,
airplane
,
edmonton
,
ft.
Rick
ace
Nice. Would be nice if you could get a shot without the tables in it.
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close