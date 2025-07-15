Previous
Fresh Lemonade by bkbinthecity
Photo 5013

Fresh Lemonade

One of the nice features at the Taste of Edmonton Festival, especially on a hot day, is a glass of freshly squeezed Lemonade. The booth makes for a nice picture as well
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact