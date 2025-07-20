Sign up
Photo 5018
The Creek
Here is a glimpse of the Whitemud Creek in Whitemud Park
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5546
photos
311
followers
482
following
1374% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Marj
ace
Nice curvy lines of the creek.
August 5th, 2025
