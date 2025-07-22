Previous
Falling Down by bkbinthecity
Falling Down

Along the walk in Whitemud Park l came across trees that had fallen down
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Bucktree ace
Great capture. That is a large timber.
August 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
August 9th, 2025  
