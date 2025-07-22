Sign up
Photo 5020
Falling Down
Along the walk in Whitemud Park l came across trees that had fallen down
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5552
photos
310
followers
481
following
1375% complete
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
scenery
,
edmonton
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. That is a large timber.
August 9th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
August 9th, 2025
