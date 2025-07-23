Sign up
Photo 5021
The Bridge
Several spots along the pathway in Whitemud Park are bridges crossing over Whitemud Creek or in this case part of the valley
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5556
photos
310
followers
481
following
1375% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
park
,
architecture
,
edmonton
