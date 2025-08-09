Previous
Play Ball
Play Ball

The Edmonton Riverhawks are in the playoffs so a group of us took in game two of the Northern Division Series. Outside of the stadium prior to the game fans were entertained by a fantastic brass band
9th August 2025

Annie-Sue ace
I didn't see that as a baseball mit - but a set of frankfurters!!
August 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
Two great shots to capture the spirit of the day! Fav
August 10th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fun times- the band looks quite entertaining!
August 10th, 2025  
Marj ace
What a wonderful welcome to the stadium
August 10th, 2025  
