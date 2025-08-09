Sign up
Previous
Photo 5022
Play Ball
The Edmonton Riverhawks are in the playoffs so a group of us took in game two of the Northern Division Series. Outside of the stadium prior to the game fans were entertained by a fantastic brass band
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
4
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5558
photos
310
followers
481
following
1375% complete
5015
5016
5017
5018
5019
5020
5021
5022
273
5020
260
274
5021
261
275
5022
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
band
,
music
,
baseball
,
brass
,
stadium
Annie-Sue
ace
I didn't see that as a baseball mit - but a set of frankfurters!!
August 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
Two great shots to capture the spirit of the day! Fav
August 10th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fun times- the band looks quite entertaining!
August 10th, 2025
Marj
ace
What a wonderful welcome to the stadium
August 10th, 2025
