Previous
Photo 5025
The Ballgame
Taken during the game. The Edmonton Riverhawks vs Victoria Harbour Cats at Telus Field
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
baseball
,
edmonton
,
stadium
