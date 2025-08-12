Sign up
Photo 5026
The Legislative Building
The Alberta Legislative Grounds are very close to the baseball stadium and you can see the building lit up
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
architecture
,
building
,
legislative
Beverley
ace
A beautiful building… a bonus when your watching the game
August 14th, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Very nice
August 14th, 2025
