Previous
Photo 5031
Abandoned
On my way out of the Hamlet of Mirror I came across this old abandoned church. I have no information on it but l thought it would make a good picture
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5585
photos
307
followers
480
following
1378% complete
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
5029
5030
5031
282
5029
269
283
5030
270
284
5031
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
abandoned
,
architecture
,
building
Agnes
ace
Beautiful church
August 21st, 2025
