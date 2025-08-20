Previous
Abandoned by bkbinthecity
On my way out of the Hamlet of Mirror I came across this old abandoned church. I have no information on it but l thought it would make a good picture
20th August 2025

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Agnes
Beautiful church
August 21st, 2025  
