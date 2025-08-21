Previous
Bashar Up Close by bkbinthecity
Photo 5032

Bashar Up Close

Yesterday in album 3 I posted a picture of a mural in Bashaw. Today l thought you might enjoy some close ups
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1378% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful mural and shot.
August 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely
August 23rd, 2025  
