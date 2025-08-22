Sign up
Photo 5033
Emergency 911
This antique firetruck sits on display just as you come into the town of Bashaw
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
firetruck
,
vehicle
Beverley
ace
Great to see wonderful old vehicles…
August 23rd, 2025
