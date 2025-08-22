Previous
Emergency 911 by bkbinthecity
Emergency 911

This antique firetruck sits on display just as you come into the town of Bashaw
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beverley ace
Great to see wonderful old vehicles…
August 23rd, 2025  
