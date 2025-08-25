Sign up
Photo 5036
Trochue in Murals
Next stop was the town of Trochue which l discovered had a lot of murals depicting the towns history
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
scene
,
rural
,
artwork
Beverley
ace
This mural are really interesting…
August 27th, 2025
