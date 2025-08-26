Previous
The Badlands
Photo 5037

The Badlands

Today l am showing pictures from Drumheller, Alberta. Just outside of town is a great viewpoint to enjoy the Badlands. This is Horseshoe Canyon
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a spectacular view Brian! I didn't realize The Badlands extended into Canada. Great collage!
August 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful to see, and you’re looking great! Enjoy your wanderings…
August 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous view!
August 30th, 2025  
