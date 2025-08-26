Sign up
Photo 5037
The Badlands
Today l am showing pictures from Drumheller, Alberta. Just outside of town is a great viewpoint to enjoy the Badlands. This is Horseshoe Canyon
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5036
276
290
5037
277
291
5038
Tags
landscape
,
scenery
,
badlands
,
drumheller
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a spectacular view Brian! I didn't realize The Badlands extended into Canada. Great collage!
August 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful to see, and you’re looking great! Enjoy your wanderings…
August 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous view!
August 30th, 2025
