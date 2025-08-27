Sign up
Photo 5038
Little Chapel
Day two in Drumheller l started off by driving the North Loop. The fist stop is this little Chapel. There is actually six benches inside
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
architecture
building
collage
alberta
drumheller
