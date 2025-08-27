Previous
Little Chapel by bkbinthecity
Little Chapel

Day two in Drumheller l started off by driving the North Loop. The fist stop is this little Chapel. There is actually six benches inside
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
