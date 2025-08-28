Sign up
Previous
Photo 5039
Rural Alberta
Taking the North Loop around Drumheller provides ample photo opportunities. Here is a trestle bridge across the Red Deer River
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5609
photos
307
followers
480
following
1380% complete
5032
5033
5034
5035
5036
5037
5038
5039
290
5037
277
291
5038
278
292
5039
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
bridge
,
railway
,
river
,
landscape
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
September 3rd, 2025
