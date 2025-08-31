Previous
Nine Bridges To Wayne by bkbinthecity
Nine Bridges To Wayne

The town of Wayne Alberta is located only 6km off the main highway but you cross nine bridges in the short distance
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely selection of bridges
September 11th, 2025  
