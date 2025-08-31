Sign up
Previous
Photo 5042
Nine Bridges To Wayne
The town of Wayne Alberta is located only 6km off the main highway but you cross nine bridges in the short distance
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
architecture
bridges
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely selection of bridges
September 11th, 2025
