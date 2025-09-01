Previous
Welcome to Wayne by bkbinthecity
Welcome to Wayne

There is not a lot left in the the town of Wayne Alberta but i wanted to see it because my aunt was born here here in the 1930's
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Marj ace
Nice
September 13th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
An unusual name for a town!
September 13th, 2025  
