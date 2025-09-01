Sign up
Previous
Photo 5043
Welcome to Wayne
There is not a lot left in the the town of Wayne Alberta but i wanted to see it because my aunt was born here here in the 1930's
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5619
photos
306
followers
478
following
1381% complete
5036
5037
5038
5039
5040
5041
5042
5043
5040
280
294
5041
281
295
5042
5043
Tags
town
,
rural
,
alberta
Marj
ace
Nice
September 13th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
An unusual name for a town!
September 13th, 2025
