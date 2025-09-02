Previous
Rules To Live By by bkbinthecity
Rules To Live By

Here is more of the town of Wayne Alberta. I liked the rules . Which one is your favorite
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Jessica Eby ace
"Be grateful for this day" is my favourite one!
September 17th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
Those are camping rules to follow
September 17th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@princessicajessica I agree. Great sign.
September 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
I'm with Jessica and Diane: "Be grateful for this day." (a great list!)
September 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I would embrace them all…. Super photo
September 17th, 2025  
