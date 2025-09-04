Previous
Law and Order by bkbinthecity
Law and Order

Building number 2 on the historical walking in Medicine Hat is the Medicine Hat Courthouse. Built in 1919-1920. It was the first of it's kind in Medicine Hat using the Beaux Arts Classical style. Today it is on two historical registry lists
Lovely shot of this beautiful building, I love the style.
