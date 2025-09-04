Sign up
Photo 5046
Law and Order
Building number 2 on the historical walking in Medicine Hat is the Medicine Hat Courthouse. Built in 1919-1920. It was the first of it's kind in Medicine Hat using the Beaux Arts Classical style. Today it is on two historical registry lists
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful building, I love the style.
September 19th, 2025
