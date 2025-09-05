Previous
Next
A Call To Worship by bkbinthecity
Photo 5047

A Call To Worship

Here is the Fifth Avenue Memorial United Church in downtown Medicine Hat. Built in 1913. Destroyed by fire it was rebuilt in 1931.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice.
September 19th, 2025  
Marj ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
An impressive looking church!
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact