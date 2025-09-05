Sign up
Photo 5047
A Call To Worship
Here is the Fifth Avenue Memorial United Church in downtown Medicine Hat. Built in 1913. Destroyed by fire it was rebuilt in 1931.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5041
5042
5043
5044
5045
5046
5047
5048
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Rick
ace
Nice.
September 19th, 2025
Marj
ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
An impressive looking church!
September 19th, 2025
