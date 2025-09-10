Sign up
Photo 5052
The Fort
My next stop on my tour of Southern Alberta was the town of Fort MacCleod. The main attraction is the Fort Museum which is a replica of the NWMP Barracks and Hudson Bay Company Fur Trading Post
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
musem
