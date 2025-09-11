Previous
Clerk's Quarters by bkbinthecity
Photo 5053

Clerk's Quarters

One of the busiest buildings in the Fort was always the Clerk's Quarters. The clerk was in charge of all the fur trade that took place at post. The Sod Roof was quite typical of buildings at that the time
Beverley ace
Lovely building…
September 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
September 24th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
My grandfather was still involved in the fur trade as I was growing up, and on the ranch he grew up on, where my uncles and cousins still lived there were square beamed log buildings with sod roofs. Once he even bought a live bobcat and tried to find a zoo that would take it before he killed it and sold the fur. I was so mad at him.
September 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I always like these buildings!
September 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The sod roof is so fun to see.
September 24th, 2025  
