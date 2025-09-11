Sign up
Photo 5053
Clerk's Quarters
One of the busiest buildings in the Fort was always the Clerk's Quarters. The clerk was in charge of all the fur trade that took place at post. The Sod Roof was quite typical of buildings at that the time
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
5
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
post
,
architecture
,
building
,
trading
Beverley
ace
Lovely building…
September 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
September 24th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
My grandfather was still involved in the fur trade as I was growing up, and on the ranch he grew up on, where my uncles and cousins still lived there were square beamed log buildings with sod roofs. Once he even bought a live bobcat and tried to find a zoo that would take it before he killed it and sold the fur. I was so mad at him.
September 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I always like these buildings!
September 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The sod roof is so fun to see.
September 24th, 2025
