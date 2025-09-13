Sign up
Previous
Photo 5055
Lundbreck Falls
A friend of mine suggested that I check out the falls if I had the chance. I am very glad l did. Located 45 minutes west of Fort MacCleod
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
landscape
,
waterfall
,
scenery
JackieR
ace
Beautiful scene
September 25th, 2025
Dianne
ace
What a lovely area to explore. Great shot.
September 25th, 2025
