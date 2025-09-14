Previous
Down By The Falls by bkbinthecity
Photo 5056

Down By The Falls

A flight of stairs allows visitors to Lundbreck Falls to get right down to the river and quite close to the falls themselves. Which was very nice considering the hot weather that day
14th September 2025

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Photo Details

