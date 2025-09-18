Sign up
Photo 5060
Lest We Forget
In my travels that just about every place I stopped had war memorials. Here is the Cenotaph in Fort MacCleod
18th September 2025
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
war
,
memorials
