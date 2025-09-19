Previous
Rural Alberta by bkbinthecity
Photo 5061

Rural Alberta

The next stop was the town of Carmangay. At the entrance was the town sign and this farmer's wagon.
I also happened to see this train with a rather unusual engine
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Cool spotting, almost looks like an old fashioned false front
October 1st, 2025  
