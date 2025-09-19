Sign up
Photo 5061
Rural Alberta
The next stop was the town of Carmangay. At the entrance was the town sign and this farmer's wagon.
I also happened to see this train with a rather unusual engine
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
small
,
alberta
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool spotting, almost looks like an old fashioned false front
October 1st, 2025
