Going Where No Man Has Gone Before by bkbinthecity
Going Where No Man Has Gone Before

The town of Vulcan is a great place to visit if you are a Star Trek fan. Here is a replica of the Starship USS Enterprise
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 2nd, 2025  
