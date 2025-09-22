Sign up
Photo 5064
Thank You For Your Service
Vulcan is not just about Star Trek. Here is a beautiful mural on the side of the Royal Canadian Region honouring the different branches of the Canadian military
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
artwork
,
military
Beverley
ace
Fantastic colours a super mural. Vulcan sounds a really fun place to be.
October 4th, 2025
