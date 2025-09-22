Previous
Next
Thank You For Your Service by bkbinthecity
Photo 5064

Thank You For Your Service

Vulcan is not just about Star Trek. Here is a beautiful mural on the side of the Royal Canadian Region honouring the different branches of the Canadian military
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fantastic colours a super mural. Vulcan sounds a really fun place to be.
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact