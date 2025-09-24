Sign up
Photo 5066
Nanton Architecture Grain Elevator Alberta
Just down the road from the Visitor Centre are these grain elevators. Not that many of these are left standing
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5703
photos
304
followers
471
following
1389% complete
5064
5065
5066
5067
5068
5069
5070
5071
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
grain
,
alberta
,
elevators
,
nanton
