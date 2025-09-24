Previous
Nanton Architecture Grain Elevator Alberta by bkbinthecity
Nanton Architecture Grain Elevator Alberta

Just down the road from the Visitor Centre are these grain elevators. Not that many of these are left standing
24th September 2025

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
