Previous
Photo 5061
Retail Therapy
It has been a while since I posted pictures from West Edmonton Mall. Here is the Santa Maria replica in the Lagoon
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
365
SM-A505W
29th September 2025 3:58pm
ship
,
mall
,
west
,
lagoon
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
That is just amazing! Great shot too with the grid of the sunlight windows overhead! Fav
September 30th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Wow !
September 30th, 2025
