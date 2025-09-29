Sign up
Photo 5063
Ice Palace
That is the name of the skating rink at West Edmonton Mall. It is used for public skating, ice hockey tournaments and in this case a figure skating ckub
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5681
photos
304
followers
471
following
1387% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ice
,
mall
,
skating
,
west
,
edmonton
Margaret Brown
ace
Plenty of space for a twirl!
September 30th, 2025
Monica
Cool!
September 30th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and pov.
September 30th, 2025
