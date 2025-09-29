Previous
Ice Palace by bkbinthecity
Photo 5063

Ice Palace

That is the name of the skating rink at West Edmonton Mall. It is used for public skating, ice hockey tournaments and in this case a figure skating ckub
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Margaret Brown ace
Plenty of space for a twirl!
September 30th, 2025  
Monica
Cool!
September 30th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and pov.
September 30th, 2025  
