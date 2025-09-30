Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5067
The Jewelry Zone
This is Birks Jewellers. I think the entrance looks like something out of a Sci Fi movie
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5691
photos
304
followers
471
following
1388% complete
View this month »
5060
5061
5062
5063
5064
5065
5066
5067
Latest from all albums
317
5065
304
318
5066
305
319
5067
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
mall
,
west
,
edmonton
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen, I agree too!
October 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close