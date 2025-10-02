Sign up
Previous
Photo 5072
Very Impressive
It is amazing what you can build out of Lego. Like this sports car for example. On display at the Lego store in West Edmonton Mall
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
4
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5706
photos
304
followers
471
following
1389% complete
5065
5066
5067
5068
5069
5070
5071
5072
322
5070
309
323
5071
310
324
5072
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:32pm
car
,
mall
,
sports
,
lego
,
west
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
Yes it is! They can build amazing things out of Legos now!
October 5th, 2025
Heather
ace
How amazing!
October 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Very clever people play with Legos.
October 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
So creative !
October 5th, 2025
