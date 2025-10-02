Previous
Very Impressive by bkbinthecity
Photo 5072

Very Impressive

It is amazing what you can build out of Lego. Like this sports car for example. On display at the Lego store in West Edmonton Mall
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dorothy ace
Yes it is! They can build amazing things out of Legos now!
October 5th, 2025  
Heather ace
How amazing!
October 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Very clever people play with Legos.
October 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
So creative !
October 5th, 2025  
