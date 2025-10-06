Previous
Down In The Valley by bkbinthecity
Photo 5078

Down In The Valley

A view of the Edmonton river valley with the University of Alberta across the river
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 9th, 2025  
