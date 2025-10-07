Sign up
Photo 5079
Coffee Break
Today l went to Kingsway Garden Mall. This Mall opened in 1976. I hadn't been there in awhile. I took time to treat myself at Starbucks.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
coffee
,
starbucks
,
shop
