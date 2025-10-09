Previous
Autumn Colours by bkbinthecity
Autumn Colours

Today was a very beautiful day in Edmonton so l went for walk through a different neighborhood
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick ace
Nice.
October 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line
October 11th, 2025  
