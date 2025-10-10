Sign up
Previous
Photo 5082
Brightening Things Up
Another house l passed by on my walk. This one certainly stands out with all of the bright colours
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
colours
,
house
,
architecture
,
building
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This looks like a dolls house
October 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! this is certainly on the brighter side of life !!
October 11th, 2025
