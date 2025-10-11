Sign up
Photo 5083
In The Ravine
This was the scenery at the bottom of the stairs in the Mill Creek Ravine
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
scenery
