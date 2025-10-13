Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by bkbinthecity
Happy Thanksgiving

Today we got together as family at my youngest sister's place for Thanksgiving. Top picture is my two sisters on the left with some of my nieces and my great nephew
Suzanne ace
Looks like a wonderful feast!
October 14th, 2025  
