Photo 5086
Walking Around Downtown....Neon Sign Museum
One of Edmonton's coolest museums is the Neon Sign museum. All of the signs at one point hung up on a local business . Today they have been restored and can be enjoyed by everyone. The museum opened in 2014
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
sign
museum
neon
Dianne
ace
That’s really neat and preserving the neon light history of Edmonton
October 23rd, 2025
