Walking Around Downtown....Neon Sign Museum by bkbinthecity
Walking Around Downtown....Neon Sign Museum

One of Edmonton's coolest museums is the Neon Sign museum. All of the signs at one point hung up on a local business . Today they have been restored and can be enjoyed by everyone. The museum opened in 2014
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dianne ace
That’s really neat and preserving the neon light history of Edmonton
October 23rd, 2025  
