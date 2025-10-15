Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5087
Mother's Music
This guitar is part of the Neon Sign Museum in downtown Edmonton. It hung on Mother's Music downtown for 10 years until the store closed in 2009
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5751
photos
300
followers
469
following
1393% complete
View this month »
5080
5081
5082
5083
5084
5085
5086
5087
Latest from all albums
337
5085
324
338
5086
325
339
5087
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
sign
,
music
,
museum
,
neon
,
edmonton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close