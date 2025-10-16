Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5088
Autumn Carpet
Came across this Autumn scene walking along the Fourth Street Promenade downtown
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5757
photos
297
followers
469
following
1394% complete
View this month »
5082
5083
5084
5085
5086
5087
5088
5089
Latest from all albums
339
5087
326
340
5088
327
341
5089
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
seasons
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And they all fall down.
November 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An interesting natural art piece.
November 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close