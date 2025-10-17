Previous
Ghost Sign by bkbinthecity
Ghost Sign

Edmonton has a number of old ghost signs in the Old Warehouse District downtown. Here is one of them
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
carol white ace
Nice find and capture
November 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love these. This one is well preserved.
November 3rd, 2025  
