Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5090
Ghost Sign
Here is another ghost sign in the Old Warehouse District downtown
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5760
photos
296
followers
468
following
1394% complete
View this month »
5083
5084
5085
5086
5087
5088
5089
5090
Latest from all albums
340
5088
327
341
5089
328
342
5090
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Marj
ace
So much character to this building with the ghost sign and the wall art
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close