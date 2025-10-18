Previous
Ghost Sign by bkbinthecity
Photo 5090

Ghost Sign

Here is another ghost sign in the Old Warehouse District downtown
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
So much character to this building with the ghost sign and the wall art
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact