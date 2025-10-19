Previous
Family history by bkbinthecity
This the Ross Brothers Building downtown Edmonton. At one point it was home to Ashdown Hardware. My Dad worked in this building when he first moved to Edmonton in 1956
carol white ace
Great symmetry in the building
November 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely family connection :-)
November 10th, 2025  
