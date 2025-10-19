Sign up
Previous
Photo 5091
Family history
This the Ross Brothers Building downtown Edmonton. At one point it was home to Ashdown Hardware. My Dad worked in this building when he first moved to Edmonton in 1956
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5763
photos
296
followers
468
following
1394% complete
5084
5085
5086
5087
5088
5089
5090
5091
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
warehouse
,
edmonton
carol white
ace
Great symmetry in the building
November 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely family connection :-)
November 10th, 2025
