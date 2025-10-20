Downtown in Art...Canada Place

Previous
Located on the sides of City Centre Mall downtown several scenes of Edmonton. I am going to share them with you. This one is Canada Place which houses the offices of the Federal Government in Edmonton
bkb in the city

I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
carol white ace
A lovely mural of the city
November 21st, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the sense that I am seeing the city through windows.
November 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
November 21st, 2025  
