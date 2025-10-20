Sign up
Photo 5092
Downtown in Art...Canada Place
Located on the sides of City Centre Mall downtown several scenes of Edmonton. I am going to share them with you. This one is Canada Place which houses the offices of the Federal Government in Edmonton
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
3
0
ace
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
10
Comments
3
365
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 6:01pm
Tags
artwork
,
cityscape
,
murals
carol white
ace
A lovely mural of the city
November 21st, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the sense that I am seeing the city through windows.
November 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
November 21st, 2025
